Unni Mukundan's fan club warns people from ‘maliciously’ linking him to female actors, speculating on his love life

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is all anyone can talk about ever since his 2024 film Marco became a massive hit. An increase in the number of fans also came along with speculation about his love life and more. His official fan club, All Kerala Unni Mukundan Fans & Welfare Association, issued a warning on Instagram, asking people to stop linking him to female actors. (Also Read: Unni Mukundan defends film industry amid Shine Tom Chacko's arrest in drugs case: ‘Cinema alone cannot be blamed’) Unni Mukundan re-shared a post by his fan club warning people to not link him with female co-stars.

Unni Mukundan fan club issues warning

In a strongly worded note, the fan club addressed the issue, writing, “We have been repeatedly condemning the malicious activities of certain fan pages which are spreading false and misleading information about Unni Mukundan. We request these pages to avoid making videos of Unni Mukundan and female co-actors. Despite out repeated explicit request to refrain from linking his name with other actresses, this despicable behaviour is still ongoing which is totally unacceptable, disrespectful. We feel (it) is damaging to Unni Mukundans reputation as well.”

The fan club then asked people to ‘stop coming up with such videos’ if they genuinely wish him well. They also asked the other fan clubs to support his ‘films and craft’. “Please avoid bringing his personal life to limelight with wrong and misleading information. Don’t fill up the social media platform with fake personal stories and link-ups,” they wrote. The note ended with the club urging people to ‘cease their malicious activities immediately’, calling their post a ‘final warning’. They also threatened action against those who continue to do it.

What happened

This comes after a few Unni fan pages posted videos of the actor with female co-stars during promotions, pointing out their ‘cute moments’. Matrubhumi reported that Unni re-shared the fan page’s warning on his Instagram stories too.

In 2024, Unni starred in Jai Ganesh, Garudan, and Marco. This year, he starred in Get-Set Baby. He will soon be seen in Mindiyum Paranjum, with Aparna Balamurali as his co-star.