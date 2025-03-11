Kiran Abbavaram reveals he walked out of Marco with pregnant wife Rahasya Gorak: ‘We couldn't digest it’

Haneef Adeni’s Malayalam film Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the titular role, has to be one of the most polarising films to be released in India. Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram recently spoke to Galatta Telugu about the impact of cinema on the audience and about how he couldn’t finish watching Marco. (Also Read: VC Abhilash slams Unni Mukundan's Marco as ‘dark chapter in Indian cinema’; questions mental state of audience, team) Rahasya Gorak and Kiran Abbavaram couldn't finish watching Marco.

Kiran Abbavaram walked out of Marco

Kiran was asked if he watched Marco before he answered the question on the impact of films on the audience. He replied that he did go to the theatres to watch the film, but he went with his pregnant wife, actor Rahasya Gorak, and they both were squeamish about completing it.

He said, “I watched Marco, but I did not finish it. I walked out during the second half because I can’t…the violence was a little much for me. I basically went with my wife and she was carrying, so we couldn’t digest it and we walked out. She also didn’t feel comfortable watching it.” The actor revealed that he didn’t even stay till the pre-climax where a massive act of violence takes place, leaving much before that.

When talking about the recent criticism Marco and Pushpa 2: The Rule received about influencing people, the actor admitted that we need to be careful with the stories we present on screen. “Movies influence people. We carry whatever we watch with us for at least three days. Not everyone’s mindset will be the same, there are people who will watch cinema like cinema, but there are people who will take something home from it. I might not be influenced by it now, but in my late teens or early twenties, I was also influenced,” said Kiran.

The criticism for Marco

Recently, Marco did not get permission for satellite rights after the CBFC turned down the producers' plea to convert the A certificate it got for theatrical release to UA. T Nadeem Thufali, regional officer of CBFI, told PTI that the committee had made a formal recommendation to the Centre that the movie be prohibited from streaming on the OTT platform. Director VC Abhilash also slammed the film on Facebook, calling it a ‘dark chapter in Indian cinema’.

Marco was marketed as the most violent film made in India. The filmmakers also ran disclaimers to warn the audience about the film's extent of violence. One of the disclaimers read, “The film contains violent scenes involving children but all blood and injuries depicted were created using prosthetic and CGI effects.” Another read, “The sequence consisting of animals (dogs, pigeon) were done using computer graphics (VFX) and dummy respectively.”