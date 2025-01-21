Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak announce pregnancy; post picture of ultrasound

Actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak will be parents soon. They made a joint post on Instagram announcing the pregnancy. Fans and a few celebrities also congratulated the couple. The couple also posted a picture of their baby’s ultrasound. (Also Read: Vishnu Manchu says his pan-India Kannappa epic blends Indian storytelling with Lord of the Rings outlook) Rahasya Gorak and Kiran Abbavaram announced they will be parents soon.

Kiran, Rahasya announce pregnancy

Kiran and Rahasya took to Instagram to announce the news. Posting three pictures, they wrote, “Our love is growing by 2 feet.” The first picture shows Rahasya sitting on a chair as Kiran cradles her baby bump, and the couple is all smiles. Another shows Rahasya cradling her bump as she reads Alison Wong’s As the Earth Turns Silver. The third picture is a cropped photo of their baby’s ultrasound.

Actor Rukshar Dhillon commented under the post, “Big big congratulations! Blessings.” Sravanthi Chokkarapu wrote, “Awwwww congratulations both.” Shravani Krishnavani also congratulated them. One fan commented, “Manifesting this cute couple goals.” Numerous people commented with heart emojis, while others suggested they delete the ultrasound picture to ward off evil eye.

Their love story

Kiran and Rahasya worked together in the 2019 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. They fell in love and dated for a few years before tying the knot in August 2024 in Coorg, Karnataka. They got engaged in March that year at a resort in Hyderabad.

After their engagement, Rahasya wrote on Instagram, “6 years of knowing you, being best of friends, falling in love, endless conversations, comforting silence, unplanned trips, the highs & the lows, it has been the most beautiful journey so far, excited to continue this journey for life with you. Thank you for always being there for me & for being mine forever.”

Kiran was last seen in the fantasy thriller film KA which saw him play dual roles. After the 2021 Tamil film Sarbath, Rahasya is yet to announce a film.