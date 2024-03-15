Kiran Abbavaram shares candid pictures from engagement; Rahasya Gorak pens sweet note

Actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in the presence of loved ones in Hyderabad. Kiran took to Instagram and X to share candid pictures with Rahasya from their engagement ceremony, while Rahasya penned a sweet note. (Also Read: Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak get engaged in Hyderabad. See inside pics) Rahasya Gorak danced their heart out at her engagement to Kiran Abbavaram(X)

The pictures

One of the pictures Kiran shared sees him and Rahasya looking at each other, all smiles. He juxtaposed that with an old picture of the couple taken while they were promoting Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. In an unseen pictures, Rahasya can be seen dancing her heart out while dressed in a yellow saree and Kiran can be seen looking on with love. They are surrounded by their loved ones in the picture. One of the pictures sees them in the photo booth they set up at the engagement ceremony while another sees Rahasya looking at him with happiness.

Rahasya pens a sweet note

Rahasya shared the picture of her looking at Kiran with love, writing, “6 years of knowing you, being best of friends, falling in love, endless conversations, comforting silence, unplanned trips, the highs & the lows, it has been the most beautiful journey so far, excited to continue this journey for life with you. Thank you for always being there for me & for being mine forever.” Kiran shared the note to his Instagram stories too, responding with an angel and heart emojis. Fans left congratulatory messages under the couple’s posts.

A screen grab of Rahasya Gorak's post

The engagement

The engagement was held at a private resort in Hyderabad at 4pm. Their wedding is expected to take place abroad in August, with Rahasya and Kiran throwing a bash in Hyderabad later for their friends and acquaintances from the film industry. The couple met on the sets of the 2019 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, they were each others’ first co-stars. The couple made the film an integral part of their celebrations by putting up a selfie booth sporting the film’s name. Kiran and Rahasya kept their relationship mum but there have been hints all along.

