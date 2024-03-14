Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak get engaged in Hyderabad. See inside pics

Actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on March 13. The couple, who met on the sets of the 2019 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, exchanged rings in the presence of loved ones on Wednesday. (Also Read: Allu Arjun lauds youngsters for ‘liking their culture’ and celebrating festivals: ‘We have started to own it’) Rahasya Gorak and Kiran Abbavaram got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday.

The engagement

The engagement was held at a private resort in Hyderabad at 4pm. Rahasya opted for a simple saree in green paired with a matching embroidered blouse and diamond jewellery while Kiran opted for an ivory kurta-pyjama set. The actors looked happy as they exchanged garlands and rings, holding hands to meet their guests and pose for pictures.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Their wedding is expected to take place abroad in August, with Rahasya and Kiran throwing a bash in Hyderabad later for their friends and acquaintances from the film industry.

Their love story

Kiran and Rahasya debuted in Tollywood in 2019 with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. The couple made the film an integral part of their celebrations by putting up a selfie booth sporting the film’s name. While Kiran and Rahasya kept their relationship mum there have been hints all along. Rahasya wrote, “#RajaVaaruRaniGaaru my forever,” in her Instagram bio with infinity and heart emojis. In 2023 on her show Dawath when Ashu Reddy asked Kiran if he was dating Rahasya, he blushed, saying, “There is nothing like that, we will announce when there’s something.”

Their filmography

Since his debut, Kiran has acted in numerous films such as SR Kalyanamandapam, Sammathame and Meter. His most recent film was Rules Ranjan last year. The actor took a break from films after delivering a string of flops. He is currently working on a film with Rukshar Dhillon. Rahasya played the lead in the Tamil film Sharbat in 2021. She hasn’t signed any new projects after that.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place