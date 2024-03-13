Allu Arjun lauds youngsters for ‘liking their culture’ and celebrating festivals: ‘We have started to own it’

‘They are celebrating festivals more’

Allu opined that the younger generations are owning everything about Indian traditions, including dressing and food. According to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I have seen youngsters are liking their culture more, they are celebrating their festivals even more. They are dressing up in their culture, they are eating food, and also looking rich in culture. We have started to own it up.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘We come from a generation who feel apologetic’

The actor also opined that his generation grew up feeling apologetic about owning who they are, but that has slowly changed. He also said that the onus lied on celebrities and media to help people embrace their roots. He said, “Somehow we come from a generation who feel little apologetic about owning who we are. I think that is rapidly changing and I think celebrities and even media has got a huge role and responsibility of in projecting our culture. We should own our culture.”

Pushpa sequel

Allu is currently shooting for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule, with director Sukumar and actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. He recently shot for the film in Vizag and is currently shooting for it in Hyderabad. The film will be released on August 15 this year.

The film tells the story of a daily wage worker turned red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj, whose personal struggles threaten to overcome his life. Fahadh plays a police office, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who butts head with Pushpa in the film while Rashmika plays Pushpa’s wife Srivalli. New additions to the cast have been made but they’re yet to be announced.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place