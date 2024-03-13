 Allu Arjun lauds youngsters for ‘liking their culture’ and celebrating festivals - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Allu Arjun lauds youngsters for ‘liking their culture’ and celebrating festivals: ‘We have started to own it’

Allu Arjun lauds youngsters for ‘liking their culture’ and celebrating festivals: ‘We have started to own it’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 13, 2024 03:09 PM IST

In a recent interview, actor Allu Arjun opened up about youngsters embracing their culture, how celebrities have a responsibility in upholding that and more.

Actor Allu Arjun opened up in a recent interview about the need to stay rooted to Indian culture and traditions. Talking to News 9, the actor discussed about the younger generation embracing traditions. (Also Read: Allu Arjun fans trash man in Bengaluru, ask him to chant actor's name; police responds)

Allu Arjun opened up about embracing Indian culture(Ashwin Mawle/Instagram)
Allu Arjun opened up about embracing Indian culture(Ashwin Mawle/Instagram)

‘They are celebrating festivals more’

Allu opined that the younger generations are owning everything about Indian traditions, including dressing and food. According to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I have seen youngsters are liking their culture more, they are celebrating their festivals even more. They are dressing up in their culture, they are eating food, and also looking rich in culture. We have started to own it up.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘We come from a generation who feel apologetic’

The actor also opined that his generation grew up feeling apologetic about owning who they are, but that has slowly changed. He also said that the onus lied on celebrities and media to help people embrace their roots. He said, “Somehow we come from a generation who feel little apologetic about owning who we are. I think that is rapidly changing and I think celebrities and even media has got a huge role and responsibility of in projecting our culture. We should own our culture.”

Pushpa sequel

Allu is currently shooting for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule, with director Sukumar and actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. He recently shot for the film in Vizag and is currently shooting for it in Hyderabad. The film will be released on August 15 this year.

The film tells the story of a daily wage worker turned red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj, whose personal struggles threaten to overcome his life. Fahadh plays a police office, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who butts head with Pushpa in the film while Rashmika plays Pushpa’s wife Srivalli. New additions to the cast have been made but they’re yet to be announced.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On