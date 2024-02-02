Jagadeesh joins Allu Arjun on Pushpa The Rule sets post bail over arrest on charges of abetment of suicide

Early in December 2023, actor Jagadeesh was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a woman and abetting her suicide. Less than a month later, the actor has been released on bail and is back on the sets of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule. Here’s everything we know. (Also Read: Chinmayi Sripaada reacts to Pushpa actor Jagadeesh's arrest: ‘This man will be on bail even if convicted’) Jagadeesh played Allu Arjun's friend Keshav in Pushpa

Jagadeesh out on bail

A source from the film’s team informs Hindustan Times that Jagadeesh is back on sets. “He was granted bail recently but he has a long way to go. The bail allows him to go back to work, but the accusations still remain,” the source said, adding, “The production had faced numerous delays in his absence. His character Keshava is the one who narrates this whole story, and his role is crucial. He is now shooting for an important sequence in Hyderabad with Allu Arjun. His bail hasn’t been contested so far.”

Jagadeesh’s arrest in December

Jagadeesh was taken into custody early in December last year, produced in court and sent to Chanchalaguda Central Jail. A junior artiste had died by suicide on November 29 and her father filed a complaint with the police. The investigation that followed revealed that she took her life after being blackmailed by Jagadeesh, who shot her pictures in a compromising position. The actor confessed a few days later to clicking the pictures with ill intent, stating that he was jealous of her falling for another man.

After his arrest, singer Chinmayi predicted he would be out on bail soon, writing, “Today another young woman is dead because a man felt it is easy to blackmail her. Because of how our society tells the honour of a woman is in her body. And you know how it is with the Indian Legal System. This case will take years. This man will be on bail even if convicted like Gurmeet Ram Rahim. This is all there is.”

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO: If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

