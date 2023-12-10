Chinmayi Sripaada reacts to Pushpa actor Jagadeesh's arrest: ‘This man will be on bail even if convicted’

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has spoken against Pushpa: The Rise actor Jagadeesh, days after he was arrested for allegedly blackmailing an artiste leading to her death. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Chinmayi shared an article about Jagadeesh's arrest. (Also Read | Pushpa actor Jagadeesh arrested for allegedly harassing woman who died by suicide) Chinmayi Sripaada shared a tweet about Jagadeesh.

What Chinmayi Sripaada said about the case, Jagadeesh

Chinmayi wrote, "The Telugu Film Chamber is one of the first Film Bodies in the Country that has a Sexual Harassment Redressal Committee. Had the woman known her rights and that she had legal help, and that she didn’t have to be scared - she’d have felt safer."

She also added, "Today another young woman is dead because a man felt it is easy to blackmail her. Because of how our society tells the honour of a woman is in her body. And you know how it is with the Indian Legal System. This case will take years. This man will be on bail even if convicted like Gurmeet Ram Rahim. This is all there is. The man in the white shirt is Jagadeesh."

Earlier, news agency PTI quoted the police as saying that the actor was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman junior artiste. He has been accused of threatening and blackmailing the 34-year-old woman after "taking her photo along with a man", they said. The woman died on November 29 and a case was filed.

What is the case about

Based on the findings during the investigation the police altered the section to abetment to suicide and arrested him. The woman's father had complained to the Panjagutta police station. He allegedly clicked her pictures without consent, then harassed her by showing them and threatening to release them on social media. The junior artiste took her life on November 29, as per reports.

As per reports, the police had sent the body for post-mortem. The Punjagutta police filed a case and later took Jagadeesh into custody. Later, the court directed to keep Jagadeesh in remand for 14 days.

About Jagadeesh

Jagadeesh rose to fame when he played Pushpa Raj’s loyal friend Keshava, in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. He made his debut in 2018 with the film Nirudyoga Natulu. He went on to act in hit films like the 2019 Mallesham and George Reddy and the 2020 film Palasa 1978.

