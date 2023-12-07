close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pushpa actor Jagadeesh arrested for allegedly harassing woman who died by suicide

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh arrested for allegedly harassing woman who died by suicide

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 07, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Jagadeesh who played Keshava, the lead character’s friend, in Pushpa: The Rise, was arrested by Punjagutta police in a suicide case.

Actor Jagadeesh, who rose to fame when he played Pushpa Raj’s loyal friend Keshava, in Pushpa: The Rise, has been arrested. News channels, including iDream Media and NTV have reported that he was taken in by the Punjagutta police and is currently in remand. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule release date announced: Allu Arjun will bring more mayhem to big screens on 15 August 2024)

Jagadeesh rose to fame with Pushpa: The Rise(X)

What allegedly transpired

It has been alleged that Jagadeesh clicked pictures of a junior artiste from Hyderabad when she was in a compromising situation without her consent or knowledge. He is also alleged to have harassed her by showing her these pictures of her with another person and threatening to release them on social media. The junior artiste took her life on November 29, state reports. The actor or his team are yet to address these allegations on social media or otherwise.

Police action

When the police received news of the apparent suicide, they approached the crime scene and sent the body for post mortem, claim reports. Punjagutta police filed a case and began looking into it immediately. After investigation, they found out about Jagadeesh allegedly harassing her. The police took him into custody on Wednesday and produced him in court. The court has directed to keep him in remand for 14 days There are also reports that state that the junior artiste’s father also filed a complaint against Jagadeesh post his daughter’s passing for threatening her.

Allu Arjun and Jagadeesh in a still from Pushpa

About Jagadeesh

Jagadeesh made his debut in 2018 with the film Nirudyoga Natulu. He went on to act in hit films like the 2019 Mallesham and George Reddy and the 2020 film Palasa 1978. But he only rose to fame with his role in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Jagadeesh’s character Kesava plays Pushpa Raj’s close friend and confidant, narrating his rise in ranks to the audience. He was appreciated for his performance in the film.

