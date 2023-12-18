Pushpa actor Jagadeesh admits he harassed woman who died by suicide

Fans of Sukumar’s Pushpa were shocked when actor Jagadeesh, who played Allu Arjun’s character’s friend Kesava, was arrested on December 6. A report by TV9 states that he has now confessed to the crime of blackmailing a woman with private photos, leading to her suicide last month. (Also Read: Pushpa actor Jagadeesh arrested for allegedly harassing woman who died by suicide) Jagadeesh was taken into custody earlier this month

What happened

Jagadeesh was taken into custody by Punjagutta police earlier this month, produced in court and sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail. A junior artiste had taken her life by hanging on November 29 and her father filed a complaint with the police. Police investigation revealed that she had taken her life after being blackmailed by Jagadeesh, who had clicked pictures of her with another man.

Jagadeesh confesses

After interrogation, TV9 reports that Jagadeesh confessed to the crime. He admitted that he clicked her pictures with ill intent and had blackmailed to make the pictures public. He also claimed that he was jealous of her falling for another man. Jagadeesh knew the woman for five years but they parted ways post his success with Pushpa. However, the jealous actor blackmailed her, leading to her suicide and his consecutive arrest.

Police action

When police received news of the suicide, they approached the crime scene and sent the body for post mortem. The Punjagutta police began looking into it immediately once a case was failed. Post investigation, Jagadeesh was taken into custody and produced in court where it was directed that he will be kept in remand for 14 days. He confessed to the crime before the 14 days were up.

About Jagadeesh

The actor debuted in 2018 with the film Nirudyoga Natulu. He later acted in the 2019 film Mallesham and 2020 film Palasa 1978. He rose to fame with his role in the 2021 Pushpa: The Rise, where he played Keshava, the one who narrates the story. He was appreciated for his performance in the film and was supposed to reprise his role for Pushpa: The Rule.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place