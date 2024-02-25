Allu Arjun's son sings Lutt Putt Gaya, Shah Rukh Khan promises to make his kids sing Srivalli in return

Shah Rukh Khan is back on Twitter after weeks and replied to some sweet videos and posts from his fan accounts. One such fan account had posted a video of Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan singing the song Lutt Putt Gaya from Shah Rukh's last release, Dunki. (Also read: Atlee says he will work with Shah Rukh Khan again if he cracks something ‘greater’ than Jawan) Shah Rukh Khan has a sweet reaction to Allu Arjun's son's video.

Allu Arjun's son goes Lutt Putt

The video show showed Allu Ayaan in a car, wearing a sports jersey and singing Lutt Putt Gaya's chorus with a big smile on his face. Shah Rukh replied to the post writing, “Thank u lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun’s Srivalli… ha ha.” Allu replied to his tweet and wrote, “Shah Rukh ji … soo sweet of you . Humbled by your sweet msg. Lots of love.”

Fans of the two actors were happy about their interaction on social media. Some even shared edited images that brought Shah Rukh Khan's Vikram Rathore from Jawan and Allu Arjun's Pushpa together in one frame. “I feel we are so near to Shah Rukh Khan X Allu Arjun crossover,” tweeted another fan.

Shah Rukh's other posts

Apart from this, Shah Rukh also posted about the 30th anniversary of his movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. “I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all,” he wrote.

His manager Pooja Dadlani also shared a shirtless picture of him from a DYavol ad. She captioned it, “Motivation for fitness and reverse aging. He is not getting older he is becoming a classic!! @iamsrk #DyavolX.” Shah Rukh replied, “All that is good but can I get some new clothes!!! When is the # DYavolX next drop??!!”

Shah Rukh also responded on a video of John Cena singing his song Bholi Si Surat. “Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena, I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha.”

Shah Rukh's last film Dunki released in December. He has not announced his next project yet but reports suggest he will be seen in King with his daughter Suhana Khan.