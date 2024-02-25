Shah Rukh Khan reacts to John Cena singing Bholi Si Surat from Dil To Pagal Hai: 'I’m going to send you my latest songs'

American wrestler and actor John Cena sang Shah Rukh Khan's song Bholi Si Surat from his film Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) in a recent video from a gym. Now, Shah Rukh has responded to the clip of John singing in Hindi, which was widely shared by fans on social media. The actor took to X on Sunday and said he would share his latest songs with John, so he can sing them. Also read: John Cena posts Shah Rukh Khan's pic on Instagram, internet thinks he should ‘get an Aadhaar Card now’ Shah Rukh Khan reacts to John Cena's singing video.

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to John singing in Hindi

Recently, wrestler Gurv Sihra had shared a video of John Cena singing with him in Hindi during their gym session. Reacting to it, Shah Rukh Khan has now tweeted, “Thank you both… Love it and love you @JohnCena. I’m gonna send you my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of you (John Cena and Gurv Sihra) again!!! Ha ha.”

Watch John Cena sing Bholi Si Surat

The video started with Gurv introducing John Cena as a ‘pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan’. John said, "You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym, so we are trying to grow, but there’s tons of paths of growth, and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song." Gurv then added, "This is for you, Mr Shah Rukh Khan. It goes like this, it's a big hit song." As he sang the lines, John repeated them – Bholi Si Surat/ Aankhon mein masti/ Dur khadi sharmaaye, aaye haaye. Gurv shared the video and wrote, "Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs @johncena @wweindia @iamsrk."

John Cena and Shah Rukh's bromance

John Cena is a well-known Shah Rukh fan. Over the years, he has shared several posts dedicated to the actor. In 2017, John had shared an article about Shah Rukh on X. The actor had then replied, “Thanks for taking out time to ‘see’ it. Wish I can ‘see you’ someday. Love and health to you my man.”

In 2018, John had tweeted, "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less tortuous – Shah Rukh Khan." The actor had responded with, "Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero."

