John Cena posts Shah Rukh Khan's pic on Instagram, internet thinks he should ‘get an Aadhaar Card now’

John Cena is a true blue Shah Rukh Khan fan and he has proved it once again. On Tuesday, he posted a photo of the actor, acing his signature pose. While many appreciated his love for the actor, it also led to many cracking jokes, referring to the former wrestler's 'You can't see me' catchphrase. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan 'fan' John Cena sings his Dil To Pagal Hai song John Cena's latest Instagram post is all about Shah Rukh Khan.

John Cena's recent post for Shah Rukh Khan

John Cena dropped the photo and ditched the caption. Reacting to his post, a user wrote in the comment section, “Rare picture of SRK with John Cena.” “Rare picture of John Cena giving a hug to SRK,” added another one. Someone else said, “Two legends in one frame.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

John Cena, an avid fan

This is not the first time for John Cena to share his love for Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, a video of John Cena singing Shah Rukh Khan's song Bholi Si Surat from his 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai went viral. It was shared by wrestler Gurv Sihra from their gym session.

In the video, Gurv introduced John Cena as a ‘pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan’. John repeated lines from the song in Hindi and left the internet amazed.

Over the years, John Cena dedicated several posts to Shah Rukh Khan. In 2017, John had shared an article about Shah Rukh on X (formerly Twitter). Shah Rukh had replied, “Thanks for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man.”

Shah Rukh is yet to respond to John Cena's new posts.

The actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, among others. Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project officially.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place