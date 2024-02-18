Shah Rukh Khan 'fan' John Cena sings his Dil To Pagal Hai song; internet 'imagines them in a film together'

American wrestler and actor John Cena sang Shah Rukh Khan's song Bholi Si Surat from his film Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), and fans can't keep calm. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, wrestler Gurv Sihra shared a video of John Cena singing in Hindi during their gym session. (Also Read | Shirtless Shah Rukh Khan shows off ripped body in new photo promoting Aryan Khan's brand; fans share pics from airport) John Cena is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

John Cena sings Shah Rukh's song

The video started with Gurv introducing John Cena as a ‘pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan’. John said, "You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym, so we are trying to grow, but there’s tons of paths of growth, and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song."

Gurv then added, "This is for you, Mr Shah Rukh Khan. It goes like this, it's a big hit song." As he sang the lines, John repeated them – Bholi Si Surat/ Aankhon mein masti/ Dur khadi sharmaaye, aaye haaye. Gurv shared the video and wrote, "Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs @johncena @wweindia @iamsrk."

Fans react to John singing Hindi song

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Imagine John Cena and SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) in a movie together." Another person said, "Bollywood bound! What a surprise. This is awesome." An Instagram user commented, "This is fire. Cena is singing Hindi song perfectly." Another fan tweaked the wrestler's name to "John Saxena". "Imagine him and SRK in a blockbuster or TV Series together! Manifesting it," read a comment.

John Cena is a big fan of Shah Rukh

John Cena is a huge Shah Rukh fan. Over the years, he shared several posts, dedicating them to the actor. In 2017, John had shared an article about Shah Rukh on X (formerly Twitter). The actor had replied, “Thanks for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man.”

In 2018, John tweeted, "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous-Shah Rukh Khan." The actor had responded, "Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero."

About Shah Rukh's last film

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki. It also features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. The film released last year on December 21. Currently, it's streaming on Netflix.

