Shirtless Shah Rukh Khan shows off ripped body in new photo promoting Aryan Khan's brand; fans share pics from airport

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 18, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan launched his brand of luxury streetwear called D'Yavol X in 2023. New hoardings of D'Yavol featuring Shah Rukh are here.

Fans have been taking to social media platforms to share pictures of a shirtless Shah Rukh Khan in a new campaign for D'Yavol X. It is the luxury streetwear brand of his son Aryan Khan. The actor flaunted long hair in the photo, reminding fans of his look from his 2023 blockbuster film Pathaan. The hoardings are on display at Mumbai airport, as per fan pages. Also read: 24k for T-shirt, 2 lakh for jacket, Aryan Khan's 'ridiculously expensive' clothing brand is getting online

Shah Rukh Khan has been promoting son Aryan Khan's brand of luxury streetwear, D'Yavol X.
Shah Rukh Khan has been promoting son Aryan Khan's brand of luxury streetwear, D'Yavol X.

Aryan Khan on his streetwear brand

In early 2023, D'Yavol X co-founder Aryan Khan launched his label's first collection, exclusively on the brand’s website. “For me, apparel is an outlet for creativity. Even in filmmaking, costume design is a very important part of capturing the right mood and telling the story,” Aryan had told Vogue India in a 2023 interview.

Since then, Shah Rukh has not only been promoting his son's brand and sporting pieces from it, the actor has also featured in D'Yavol's photoshoots. Aryan launched D'Yavol X in April 2023, and even directed Shah Rukh in the first promotional ad campaign.

Shah Rukh's reaction to high prices of Aryan’s brand

When Shah Rukh conducted an Ask SRK session on X last year, the actor answered many questions, including one about his son Aryan Khan’s high-priced luxury streetwear brand. The actor joked that even he gets no concession from his son.

A fan asked Shah Rukh, “@iamsrk ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do…. Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega (Please make some jackets for 1000-2000. The ones that are there are too expensive, will have to give away houses to buy those)." He replied, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon! (They are not even selling me with a discount. Let me do something).”

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki. The film made its OTT debut on Valentine's Day 2024 after releasing in theaters around Christmas 2023. Before Dunki, Shah Rukh was seen in Jawan and Pathaan, both of which released in 2023 and went on to become blockbusters.

