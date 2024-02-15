 Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan film to stream on this platform from this date | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan film to stream on this platform from this date

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 15, 2024 09:37 AM IST

Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan's film has had its digital release. Wondering when and where to watch Dunki? Find out everything you need to know.

Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, came out in theatres on December 21, 2023. The film performed well at the box office, grossing 454 crore worldwide, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. According to recent reports, Dunki was supposed to make its digital debut on JioCinema; however, the film is now streaming on another OTT platform. Also read | Dunki movie review: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu serve a heartwarming tale that's high on emotions

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki poster.
Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki poster.

Dunki premieres on Netflix

On Wednesday, Netflix India shared a poster of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer on Instagram announcing Dunki's OTT release on the platform. The caption read, “Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home... Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!” Dunki made its OTT debut on Netflix on Valentine's Day 2024.

About Dunki

Dunki revolves around the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term ‘donkey journey’, which refers to the ‘donkey flight’, the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. The Shah Rukh Khan film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar.

Dunki was Shah Rukh's last release of 2023, following the success of Pathaan and Jawan. Talking about working with Shah Rukh, Rajkumar Hirani told ANI in a recent interview, “You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with him for so long and, mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi I have fulfilled my wish) and finally, we worked together and bahut maza aaya (we had fun).”

Dunki-Salaar clash

Dunki received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, and clashed with Prabhas' blockbuster Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The Hindi version of Salaar is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16. The film was originally shot in Telugu and was also released in theatres in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. Except Hindi, the other versions were released on Netflix last month.

Follow Us On