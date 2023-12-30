Rajkumar Hirani calls Shah Rukh Khan 'very brave actor' for doing Dunki: Not about box office collections every time

Rajkumar Hirani is known for making films that come with social messages, be it Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots or PK. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki is one among them, which marks his first-ever collaboration with Shah Rukh. Opening up about how it was a long-time wish that came true, the filmmaker called Shah Rukh 'brave', adding the actor was aware that 'mass films are working well' at the box office in recent years, but he still chose to do Dunki. Also read: Rajkumar Hirani reveals why he had to ‘wait 20 years to collaborate’ with Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki.

'We wanted to provide a great social message'

Taking to X, he wrote, "Yes absolutely, SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is very brave actor, he was very well aware that mass films are working well on the box office in recent few years but still he chosen to do Dunki. And it's not about the box office collections every time, we wanted to provide a great social message and luckily we are succeeded in this mission and also the film is doing very well on the BO (box office), people are really liking and appreciating the film Dunki, I am very happy about it."

Rajkumar Hirani was responding to a clip of his recent interview with news agency ANI, with which it was tweeted, "Dunki movie director Rajkumar Hirani says, “SRK was very curious about this story... he is a brave man and brave actor... he was very happy with the story, I wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan since a long time... he is a great man who showers love on everybody.”

On working with Shah Rukh on Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani also told ANI, "You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with SRK for so long and, 'mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi (I was able to complete my wish)' and finally we worked together and 'bahut maza aaya (We had a lot of fun)'."

The film explores 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by people to enter countries such as the US, UK and Canada. Dunki stars Shah Rukh along with Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar. The film hit theatres on December 21 and has been doing well at the box office amid clash with Prabhas' Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, which has been doing phenomenally.

