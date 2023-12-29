Dunki worldwide box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film witnesses growth, grosses over 320 crore

Dunki worldwide box office collection: Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. At the global box office, Dunki has crossed over ₹320 crore gross. Dunki has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. (Also Read | Dunki worldwide box office collection day 7) Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki poster.

Dunki box office numbers

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, the official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the new numbers. The poster read, "Sweeping the globe with joy! 323.77 crore worldwide GBOC." It was shared with the caption, "Nikle the kabhi hum ghar se... seedhe aapke dil mein pahoch gaye (We started from home some day... went straight to your hearts) ! Thank you for showering endless love over Dunki."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About Dunki

The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life, but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal. The film hit the screens on December 21, a day before Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. It is now facing a clash at the box office with Salaar. Dunki is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique, 'donkey flight'.

More about Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannuu, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed from a script Rajkumar co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan. Dunki is doing decent collections at the box office but it failed to create the same sort of buzz as his blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. It was recently screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dunki special screening

The makers of Dunki organised a special screening for the consulates of various nations on Thursday in Mumbai. Representatives from various nations, including Hungary, the USA, the UK, Welsh, Belgium, Germany, Australia, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Swiss, Spain, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, Finland, Mauritius, Oman and the Netherlands attended the screening. It was also attended by Rajkumar Hirani.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place