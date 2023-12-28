Dunki worldwide box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses over 300 crore a week after release

Dunki worldwide box office collection: The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani. At the global box office, Dunki has grossed over ₹300 crore. Dunki released in theatres on December 21. (Also Read | Dunki worldwide box office collection day 6) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki box office numbers

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the new numbers. The poster read, "A box office full of love! 305 crores worldwide GBOC." It was shared with the caption, "The Box Office is buzzing with your love for Dunki...!"

About Dunki

Dunki, presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, hit the screens on December 21, a day before Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. It is now facing a clash at the box office with Salaar. Dunki is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique, 'donkey flight'. The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life, but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

More about Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannuu, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed from a script Rajkumar co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. It was recently screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Shah Rukh on Dunki

At one of the events in Dubai, the actor said as per ANI, “So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart…I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also.”

