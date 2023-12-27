Dunki worldwide box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan film refuses to slow down, collects 283 cr

Dunki worldwide box office collection day 6: The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, released in theatres on December 22. It opened largely to mixed reviews, although it has stayed strong in international markets. It entered the ₹200 crore club globally by Monday, and has so far collected ₹283 crore in 5 days. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply when fan asks if he remembers Salman Khan's birthday: I don’t wish him on social media) Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third release this year.

Dunki worldwide box office latest figures

Dunki will soon enter the ₹300 crore club globally. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the updated box office numbers. The poster read, “On a global journey of love! 283.13 crore worldwide GBOC.” It was shared with the caption, "With your love, this journey is unstoppable!”

About Dunki

Dunki is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh conducted an Ask SRK session, where he chose Dunki over his last two releases Jawan and Pathaan when a fan asked him to select a favourite. “When u have to deal with varied emotions it’s always more of a work for an actor. So Dunki it is,” he said.

Clash with Salaar

However Dunki is facing stiff competition from Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which released on the same day. The Prashanth Neel action spectacle, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as two friends-turned-arch rivals, has broken several box office records. According to the reports from the makers, it grossed over ₹400 crore globally within three days.

A few days ago, a report by Variety also added that it was Salaar which was leading at the 3rd spot at the international box office, followed by Dunki in the 4th position during the pre-Christmas weekend.

