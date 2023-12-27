close_game
Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply when fan asks if he remembers Salman Khan's birthday: I don't wish him on social media

Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply when fan asks if he remembers Salman Khan's birthday: I don’t wish him on social media

Dec 27, 2023 05:50 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans on another Ask SRK session. Check out his reaction when a fan asked him to release a film on Christmas 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his latest release Dunki. On Wednesday, the actor conducted an Ask SRK session on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he interacted with many fans who asked him questions about Dunki, even pressing him to choose between his last 3 releases, including Pathaan and Jawan. As always, Shah Rukh was at his hilarious best when it came to his responses. A fan also reminded him that it is Salman Khan's birthday, to which he had an epic response. (Also read: Dunki box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan film may see massive drop on first Tuesday, likely to mint over 7 cr)

Shah Rukh Khan replied to fans in an Ask SRK session.
Shah Rukh conducts Ask SRK session

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh wrote, "Just lost at a VR game to the lil one. Need to recharge and go back and win. Need some happy 20 questions for happy answers to recoup, regroup and do a rematch. #AskSRK quick one for 15 mins. ASK!!" A fan asked how he deals with the nonsense that is written about him, and Shah Rukh said, "Ha ha u have heard the saying ‘opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!’ I work on belief not on opinions my friend."

When a fan asked him if he remembers Salman Khan's birthday today, he replied, “I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai (This picture of bhai is awesome)!!”

Shah Rukh chooses his favorite Dunki song

When a fan asked what his favourite moments from Dunki were, Shah Rukh chose all the visa application interview scenes. Another asked about his favourite song from the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, to which Shah Rukh Khan chose O Maahi, which is sung by Arijit Singh. When a fan asked him to choose between his three 2023 releases Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh went with Dunki, saying: "When u have to deal with varied emotions it’s always more of a work for an actor. So Dunki it is."

More responses

A fan also demanded that Shah Rukh also release a film on Christmas 2024, to which he replied, "Aap mera kaam hi manage karlo na aa kar!! (You only come and manage all my work)" Another fan said that he watched Dunki where Shah Rukh's character crossed mountains for love and how his girlfriend complained about not able to cross even the walls of the house. Shah Rukh hilariously replied to this and said, "Deewarein taap aur kya (Cross the walls, what else)!!??"

Dunki released on December 22, and has received mixed reviews. It is facing stiff competition from Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. Dunki has collected 140 cr at the domestic box office so far.

