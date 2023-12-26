close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dunki box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan film may see massive drop on first Tuesday, likely to mint over 7 cr

Dunki box office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan film may see massive drop on first Tuesday, likely to mint over 7 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 26, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Dunki box office collection day 6: The film dropped to single digit numbers in India on Tuesday. It marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki box office collection day 6: The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, has been steady at the box office. The comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani is facing a stiff competition from Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. Now, as per Sacnilk.com, Dunki has seen its lowest ever single-day gross on its sixth day, as box office numbers slipped to single digits. Dunki is likely to earn over 7 crore in India on Tuesday. (Also read: Year-ender 2023 | Return of the '90s Bollywood: From Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth to Sunny Deol, Vidhu Vinod Chopra)

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in a still from Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in a still from Dunki

Dunki sees a massive dip on first Tuesday

Dunki had a great start at the box office. Released on December 21, the film earned 29.2 crore on day one, 20.12 crore on day two, 25.61 crore on day three, 30.7 crore on day four and 24.32 crore on day five according to the same report. On its first Tuesday, Dunki collected the lowest till now, able to mint over 7 crore. So far, the film has earned 137.45 crore nett in India. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. It marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar and Taapsee Pannu.

About Dunki

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It also has Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film marks Shah Rukh's third and final release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

Dunki is facing a clash at box office with Prabhas-starrer Salaar. The Prashanth Neel film, which also released on the same day as Dunki, has broken several records at the box office. Salaar has even entered the 250 crore club in India on Monday. The action-packed film revolves around two friends named Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj Sukumaran) as they turn into arch rivals. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

