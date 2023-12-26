Year-ender 2023 | Return of the '90s Bollywood: From Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth to Sunny Deol, Vidhu Vinod Chopra

2023 was every ‘90s kid’s joyride. Staple actors and filmmakers from that decade made a momentous comeback this season at the box office. Moviegoers got treated to the '90s Bollywood flavour, but with the varnish of contemporary cinematic sensibilities. (Also Read: Year Ender 2023 | Aatmapamphlet to Three of Us: Best Indian films of the year you probably didn't watch) Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Shah Rukh Khan

There's no doubt that 2023 was the year of Shah Rukh Khan. He kicked it off with a bang with Sidharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan, which made ₹534 crore at the domestic box office. He followed it up with Atlee's crime thriller Jawan, which garnered ₹640 crore in India. Shah Rukh has now ended 2023 with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which has opened at ₹30 crore domestically. He also had a cameo in Maneesh Sharma's spy thriller Tiger 3, where he shared the screen space with his Karan Arjun co-star Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the highest grossing Indian film of 2023.

Sunny Deol

There's no bigger success story than that of Sunny Deol. At 65, he delivered the biggest hit of his career, Anil Sharma's action film Gadar 2, which is the sequel to their 2001 classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The sequel collected ₹525 crore at the domestic box office. Not only Sunny, but his younger brother Bobby Deol also starred in one of the biggest hits of the year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family crime thriller Animal, which earned ₹531 crore.

Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, who ruled the ‘90s with his trademark masala action movies, made yet another comeback this year with Nelson Dilipkumar’s action comedy Jailer. It made ₹408 crore at the domestic box office across all languages.

Rajinikanth in Jailer

Karan Johar

Karan Johar made his directorial debut 25 years ago in 1998 with the cult romantic comedy Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. This year, he directed his first film in seven years, the ‘fam-com’ Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, which made ₹150 crore at the domestic box office.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Three years after his last directorial, Shikara in 2020, Vidhu Vinod Chopra helmed yet another small-budget film in 12th Fail. It starred Vikrant Massey as a civil services aspirant. Made on a modest budget of ₹20 crore, it has now crossed ₹60 crore at the box office.

Vikrant Massey plays a UPSC aspirant in 12th Fail.

