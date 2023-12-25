Salaar worldwide box office collection day 3: Prabhas film witnesses massive growth, grosses over 400 crore

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire worldwide box office day collection day 3: Fronted by Prabhas, the film released on Friday in theatres in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, the official handle of Salaar shared the latest global earnings of the film. (Also Read | Prabhas' Salaar, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki claim top spots at worldwide box office) Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play childhood friends in Salaar.

Salaar global collection

Salaar's X account shared a poster featuring Prabhas on which, it was written, "Record breaking blockbuster. ₹402 GBOC (3 days worldwide)." The caption read, “Box office ka Salaar. #BlockbusterSalaar hits 402 crore GBOC (worldwide) in 3 days! #RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar. The story revolves around two friends, Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who become arch rivals.

About Salaar

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle. Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

The opening day figure of the film surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 – Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned ₹106 crore and ₹129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, which amassed ₹116 crore on the first day.

Salaar review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Salaar calls for your full attention. While the first half effortlessly builds momentum and keeps you hooked, the second half does go slightly downhill, appears a tad stretched with some complex scenes, which could have been easily edited to bring down the runtime by at least 20 minutes. Nevertheless, Salaar's intriguing story is only enhanced by extremely layered characters who deliver such nuanced performance. Prabhas, after a string of flops with Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, finally has made a solid comeback."

