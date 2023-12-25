Prabhas' Salaar, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki claim top spots at worldwide box office

Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which clashed at the box office, has been doing well not only in India but also in international markets. According to a new report by Variety, Salaar leads at the 3rd spot in the international box office, followed by Dunki in the 4th position in the pre-Christmas weekend. (Also read: Dunki worldwide box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses ₹157 crore mark) Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire and Dunki released on December 22.

Salaar and Dunki rule worldwide box office

The new report states in detail about the international box office collections. "Indian action epic Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire, led by Baahubali star Prabhas and directed by K.G.F. filmmaker Prashant Neel, debuted in third position with $39 million. This included $5.5 million in North America, where it also bowed in third place," read the report.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Tagging just behind was Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which marked his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. The report said, "Another Indian film, immigration drama-comedy Dunki, headlined by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and directed by hitmaker Rajkumar Hirani (3 Idiots, PK), was in fourth position with $22.9 million over the weekend. The film has a total of $23.8 million as it opened on Thursday, Dec. 21."

At the worldwide box office, it was Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that earned the top spot, with a $108 million debut weekend. It is the final installment before DC’s new bosses, James Gunn and Peter Safran took over, and opened to mixed reviews. Its studio, Warner Bros. also has the No. 2 movie of the weekend, Wonka with a worldwide weekend of $50.9 million. Starring Timothee Chalamet as the beloved Roald Dahl character, Wonka earned favourable reviews from critics.

More on Salaar worldwide box office

Meanwhile, the two Indian films continue to dominate box office worldwide. Earlier, the official handle of Salaar shared the latest earnings of the film globally. It shared a poster featuring Prabhas on which, it was written, "Record breaking blockbuster. ₹402 cr GBOC (3 days worldwide)." Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar. The story revolves around two friends, Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who become arch rivals. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, it also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

Dunki box office

The makers of Dunki, Red Chillies Entertainment, took to X (formerly known as Twitter), and shared a poster with the global collection numbers. The poster read, "Spreading entertainment with your love! 157.22 crore* worldwide GBOC." The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place