Dunki worldwide box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses 157 crore mark

Dunki worldwide box office collection: Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film released in theatres on Thursday. At the global box office, Dunki has grossed over ₹157 crore. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with folded hands outside Mannat post Dunki success. Watch) Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third release this year.

Dunki box office numbers

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the new numbers. The poster read, "Spreading entertainment with your love! 157.22 crore* worldwide GBOC." It was shared with the caption, "The love for Dunki grows more and more each day and we're so grateful!"

About Dunki

Dunki is a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed from a script Rajkumar co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

More about Dunki

Dunki, presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, hit the screens on December 21, a day before Prabhas-starrer Salaar. It is now facing clash at box office with the Prabhas-starrer. The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

The film will be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. News agency ANI shared a statement citing the film's team. The film opened to mixed reviews and so far, has reportedly collected ₹74.82 crore at the domestic box office.

Shah Rukh on Dunki

At one of the events in Dubai, the actor said as per ANI, “So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart…I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also.”

