Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with folded hands outside Mannat post Dunki success. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has had an unprecedented run at the box office this year, delivering three big successful releases with Pathaan, Jawan and now last week's Dunki. On Sunday, the superstar expressed his gratitude to fans and well wishers as he marked an appearance outside his bungalow, Mannat. Several visuals have surfaced online where Shah Rukh was seen obliging to the loud cheers of fans in front of Mannat. (Also read: Rajkumar Hirani reveals why he had to ‘wait 20 years to collaborate’ with Shah Rukh Khan: I was enamoured by his charm) Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mannat.

Shah Rukh greets fans outside Mannat

Going by the videos and photos shared by fans on social media, the actor stood on the balcony of his house in a deep blue hoodie with black pants and black sunglasses. He greeted fans with folded hands and blew kisses. He smiled, flashed the thumbs-up sign, waved at them and even struck a salaam (salute). Fans cheered loudly and shouted ‘I love you Shah Rukh,’ back at him.

Sharing the video on X, Shah Rukh's fan club added in the caption: "King Khan at Mannat: King Khan waves and thanks the fans gathered outside Mannat as they celebrate the success of #Dunki and the Hattrick of SRK’s blockbusters in 2023 - First ever for any star."

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki released in theatres on December 3 and had a decent start at the box office. The Rajkumar Hirani film minted ₹ ₹29.2 crore on day one and ₹20.12 crore on day two, and took the total collection to ₹70.32 crore nett in India in Day 3 by collecting ₹21 crore. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. It also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Anil Grover.

Shah Rukh talks about Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki

Ahead of the release of Dunki, Shah Rukh attended an event in Dubai and said, “So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn’t make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart... I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself."

