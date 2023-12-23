Rajkumar Hirani reveals why he had to ‘wait 20 years to collaborate’ with Shah Rukh Khan: I was enamoured by his charm

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, whose film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan released recently, spoke about why and when he decided to work with the actor. Speaking with News18, he also said that he is 'enamoured' by the actor's charm. (Also Read | Dunki box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan film makes ₹20 crore after low opening) Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated for the first time.

On when he decided to work with Shah Rukh

Rajkumar said, “I remember studying in a film school and the real struggle for any filmmaker was how we would make our first film. Will we get a producer? Will any actor come on board? So we had a common room where all the students would watch television together. I recall watching this series called Circus and I vividly remember the scene including the camera angle where one actor was performing and delivering a monologue. I didn’t know who he was but I loved his performance. I told myself once I passed out from school, I would approach him and make a film. It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star (laughs). So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Rajkumar talks about Shah Rukh on sets

Talking about Shah Rukh he said, “I was enamoured by his charm. I would put on an eye mask and earplugs when he was giving a shot. Once he finished, my assistant would tell me ‘Sir shot khatam ho gaya hai (Sir the shot is over),’ and then I would open my eyes (laughs). Jokes apart, he is an amazing actor and an even better person.”

About Dunki

The film released on December 21 in theatres to mixed reviews from audiences and critics. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹49.7 crore within two days of its release. Presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki hit the theatres a day before Prabhas-starrer Salaar. It is now facing a clash at the box office with Salaar.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal. Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Anil Grover.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place