Dunki box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan film makes 20 crore after low opening

Dunki box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film has so far been struggling to bring the audience to the theatre. As per an early estimate report on Sacnilk.com, the film has minted ₹20 crore as it fell at the box office after opening at ₹30 crore on the first day. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Also read: Dunki worldwide box office collection Dunki box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki day 2 box office

The total earning of the film is ₹49.20 crore so far. According to the report, the film marked an overall occupancy of 31.22 percent (Hindi) on Friday. Mumbai and Chennai have shown the highest occupancy among other cities across India. Dunki was released on 21.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also tweeted, “Early estimates for Dunki day 2 all-India NBOC is ₹21 crore+ NBOC weekend will be big.”

Dunki

Dunki is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed from a script Rajkumar co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

The film is Shah Rukh's third and last release of this year. It also became his lowest film opening of 2023 amid high expectations from the film. The film marks his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. It also brings him romancing Taapsee onscreen for the first time. The film is working better overseas as it earned ₹58 crore on its first day.

Dunki worldwide collection

Sharing the collection, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and co-producer of Dunki, Gauri Khan posted, "Winning love worldwide! 58 crore worldwide GBOC." The caption read in Hindi, "Came from a long distance... Now it seems that we will go a long distance, with your love...Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!"

Dunki review

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times review of Dunki reads, “Laced with director Rajkumar Hirani's signature style, Dunki rides high on emotions, with humour peppered in quantity that at times get too much to digest. Since the trailer made it clear that Dunki has SRK playing a young and an aged man, it's no spoiler to know that the story mostly runs in flashback. We see how Manu met Hardy, how they got attracted to each other while taking the Donkey flight (illegal immigration) to reach London, and face several adversities on the way. Hirani, who returned to direction after five years since Sanju, makes sure that he engrosses us in his world full of love, heartbreaks, laughter, tears, hope, failure and topping it all with music that soothes the soul.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.