Dunki worldwide box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film earns 58 cr on opening day

Dunki worldwide box office collection: The Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer released in theatres on Thursday. At the global box office, the film has already grossed ₹50 crore on the opening day. As per Sacnilk.com, the Rajkumar Hirani film is likely to witness a massive drop at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. (Also Read | Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's story is Rajkumar Hirani's Veer-Zaara, but where's the love?) Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Dunki

Dunki worldwide collection

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shah Rukh's wife and co-producer of Dunki, Gauri Khan shared a poster and revealed the global box office numbers of Dunki. The poster read, "Winning love worldwide! 58 crore worldwide GBOC." The caption read in Hindi, "Came from a long distance... Now it seems that we will go a long distance, with your love...Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!"

Dunki domestic earnings

As per the report, Dunki earned ₹29 crore in India on the first day of release. Dunki is likely to earn around ₹12.97 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages.

About Dunki

Dunki is a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed from a script Rajkumar co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan. The day one earnings of Dunki is lower than both Pathaan and Jawan, which had amassed ₹55 crore and ₹65.5 crore nett on their opening days in India respectively. The two movies went on to earn over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

More about Dunki

Dunki, presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, hit the screens on December 21, a day before Prabhas-starrer Salaar. It is now facing clash at box office with the Prabhas-starrer. The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Shah Rukh on Dunki

As per news agency ANI, at one of the events in Dubai, Shah Rukh described Dunki as "a film very close" to his heart. "So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart."

He had also said, "When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also."

