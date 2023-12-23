close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film mints 21 crore in India on first Saturday

Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film mints 21 crore in India on first Saturday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 23, 2023 08:39 PM IST

Dunki box office collection day 3: So far, the film has earned ₹70.32 crore in India. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki released in theatres on December 3 and had a decent start at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned over 70 crore in India within three days of its release. The film has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. (Also Read | Dunki worldwide box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses 100 crore mark)

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki India collection

As per the report, the film minted 29.2 crore on day one and 20.12 crore on day two. Dunki earned 21 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages. So far, the film has earned 70.32 crore nett in India. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar and Taapsee.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dunki review

The Hindustan Times review of Dunki reads, “Laced with director Rajkumar Hirani's signature style, Dunki rides high on emotions, with humour peppered in quantity that at times get too much to digest. Since the trailer made it clear that Dunki has SRK playing a young and an aged man, it's no spoiler to know that the story mostly runs in flashback. We see how Manu met Hardy, how they got attracted to each other while taking the Donkey flight (illegal immigration) to reach London, and face several adversities on the way. Hirani, who returned to direction after five years since Sanju, makes sure that he engrosses us in his world full of love, heartbreaks, laughter, tears, hope, failure and topping it all with music that soothes the soul.”

About Dunki

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out