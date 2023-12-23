Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan film mints 21 crore in India on first Saturday

Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki released in theatres on December 3 and had a decent start at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹70 crore in India within three days of its release. The film has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. (Also Read | Dunki worldwide box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses ₹100 crore mark) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki India collection

As per the report, the film minted ₹ ₹29.2 crore on day one and ₹20.12 crore on day two. Dunki earned ₹21 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages. So far, the film has earned ₹70.32 crore nett in India. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar and Taapsee.

Dunki review

The Hindustan Times review of Dunki reads, “Laced with director Rajkumar Hirani's signature style, Dunki rides high on emotions, with humour peppered in quantity that at times get too much to digest. Since the trailer made it clear that Dunki has SRK playing a young and an aged man, it's no spoiler to know that the story mostly runs in flashback. We see how Manu met Hardy, how they got attracted to each other while taking the Donkey flight (illegal immigration) to reach London, and face several adversities on the way. Hirani, who returned to direction after five years since Sanju, makes sure that he engrosses us in his world full of love, heartbreaks, laughter, tears, hope, failure and topping it all with music that soothes the soul.”

About Dunki

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

