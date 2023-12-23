Dunki worldwide box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses 100 crore mark

Dunki worldwide box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, released on December 21 and has grossed more than ₹102 crore globally in its first two days, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Also read: Dunki worldwide box office collection day 1 Dunki worldwide box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki worldwide box office

After the blockbuster success of his action films Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with Dunki. On day 2, Friday, which was Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire's release day, Dunki collected ₹45.1 crore gross worldwide, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted on Saturday. The film had grossed ₹57.43 crore on Thursday, taking its two-day worldwide gross to ₹102.53 crore.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

More about Dunki

Dunki has been jointly bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani. The film has been written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The comedy drama is based on illegal immigration, where people risk their lives to move abroad.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Dunki movie review read, “SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is the star attraction in Dunki and the film presents him in an avatar that we have seen earlier as well, in fact, multiple times over. As the young clean shaven hero falling for the first girl he met in Punjab where he had come looking for someone, he is endearing and sweet. But, he gets better in the second half, when that stubble grows and the gang is on their way to London through paths and routes that are as difficult as it gets. Be it crossing the desserts in Iran or snowy mountains of their next destination, Khan doesn't fail to charm you. Of course after action packed Pathaan and Jawan earlier this year, Dunki is a total contrast and in that sense, it's refreshing to see SRK doing what he is best at.”

Shah Rukh on Dunki

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about the title of his film Dunki, and explained how it actually meant donkey. As he attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia in December 2022, Shah Rukh spoke about Dunki during an interview with Deadline.

The actor had said, “In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki… How much to tell you about the story… It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a very fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people, who want to come back home… when you finally get the calling.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place