Shah Rukh Khan reveals details about Dunki: ‘In English it would be Donkey’

In a new interview Shah Rukh Khan described his upcoming film Dunki as the ‘story of people who want to come back home’. The actor recently wrapped up the schedule of Dunki’s shoot in Saudi Arabia. While not much is known about the film itself, Shah Rukh tried to explain the premise of the movie and its title, without giving too much away. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan announces Saudi Arabia schedule wrap of Dunki in heartfelt video, fans react. Watch

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, and marks Shah Rukh’s first film with Rajkumar as a director and with Taapsee as a co-star. As he attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Shah Rukh spoke about Dunki during an interview.

Shah Rukh told The Deadline, “In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki… How much to tell you about the story… It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a very fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people, who want to come back home… when you finally get the calling.”

The actor further said about Dunki, “It is a comic film. His (Rajkumar Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey film, and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India.”

Dunki is scheduled to be released in December next year. Shah Rukh has an impressive line-up of movies in 2023. Apart from Dunki, he also has the action film Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee’s upcoming action drama, Jawan, which also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover, among others.

