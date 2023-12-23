Salaar box office collection day 2: Prabhas' film mints over 148 crore in India

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire India box office collection

As per the report, the film minted ₹90.7 crore [Telugu: ₹66.75 crore; Malayalam: ₹3.55 crore; Tamil: ₹3.75 crore; Kannada: ₹90 lakh; Hindi: ₹15.75 crore] on day one. As of now, Salaar earned around ₹57.61 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages. So far, the film has garnered ₹148.31 crore.

About Salaar

Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle. In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Chiranjeevi on Salaar

Chiranjeevi on Saturday congratulated Prabhas and Prashanth Neel for the action thriller film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations my dear 'Deva' #RebelStar #Prabhas #SalaarCeaseFire has put the Box Office on Fire. Kudos to Director #PrashanthNeel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb 'Varadaraja Mannar' @PrithviOfficial, 'Adya' @shrutihaasan and 'Kartha' @IamJagguBhai And The fantastic crew of @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @vchalapathi_art @anbariv Producer @VKiragandur and the entire team of @SalaarTheSaga & @hombalefilms on this stupendous success!"

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Salaar-Dunki clash

Salaar was released a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Recently, speaking about the box office clash between the films, Prithviraj Sukumaran told new agency ANI, "It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani- Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day."

He had also added, "It's a holiday season and film lovers have two great films to watch. What a fantastic sign-off for a grand 2023 it would be if both the films go on to become blockbusters which I am sure they both A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue.. I am looking forward to it."

