Salaar worldwide box office collection day 1: Prabhas' film grosses over 178 crore, creates history

Salaar worldwide box office day collection day 1: The Prabhas-starrer created history and became the best opener for any Indian film in 2023. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Salaar shared a tweet. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. (Also Read | Salaar joins KGF 2, Bahubali 2, RRR in top 5 south Indian films with biggest openings of all-time in Hindi) Prabhas plays Deva in Salaar.

Salaar worldwide collection

"The most violent man announced his arrival. #SalaarCeaseFire hits 178.7 crore GBOC (worldwide) on the opening day! The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023," the official handle of Salaar wrote. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar revolves around two friends, Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who become arch rivals.

Salaar surpasses Adipurush, Pathaan, Jawan

The movie's opening day figure is better than Prabhas' previous film, Adipurush. It had grossed ₹140 crore on day one and had a great opening weekend before seeing a huge dip due to multiple controversies that plagued the movie.

The opening figure of Salaar also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 -- Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned ₹106 crore and ₹129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, as well as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal with ₹116 crore on the first day.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Chiranjeevi on Salaar

On Saturday, Chiranjeevi congratulated Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. Chiranjeevi wrote on X, “Heartiest Congratulations my dear Deva #RebelStar #Prabhas #SalaarCeaseFire has put the Box Office on Fire. Kudos to Director #PrashanthNeel on this remarkable achievement.”

He also added, "You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb 'Varadaraja Mannar' @PrithviOfficial, 'Adya' @shrutihaasan and 'Kartha' @IamJagguBhai And The fantastic crew of @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @vchalapathi_art @anbariv Producer @VKiragandur and the entire team of @SalaarTheSaga & @hombalefilms on this stupendous success!"

