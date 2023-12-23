Salaar joins KGF 2, Bahubali 2, RRR in top 5 south Indian films with biggest openings of all-time in Hindi

Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has had a great opening, which is easily one of the biggest ever at the Indian box office. While the opening in Telugu is historic, the movie has also taken a decent start in Hindi, which will be key to its overall success in the long run. As per Sacnilk.com, Salaar had the fifth biggest opening in Hindi for a south Indian film. Also read: Chiranjeevi congratulates Prabhas, Prashanth Neel on 'remarkable achievement' by Salaar Prabhas in a still from Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Prabhas' new record with Salaar

Moreover, with Salaar, Prabhas has also become the first actor to score four ₹100+ crore openings at the Indian box office after Baahubali 2, Saaho, and Adipurush, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. The portal also tweeted, “South Indian films biggest openings of all-time in Hindi (dubbed) are 1. KGF 2 ₹53.95 crore, 2. Baahubali 2 ₹41 crore, 3. 2.0 ₹20.25 crore, 4. RRR ₹20.07 crore, 5. Salaar ₹15.75 crore.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Top 5 south films with biggest openings in Hindi

On number 1 is Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, a 2022 Indian Kannada period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Hombale Films. The second installment in a three-part series, it serves as a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The film stars an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon with Yash in lead.

On number 2 is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, a 2017 Telugu action drama directed by SS Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V Vijayendra Prasad. It features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju. This film is the follow-up to Baahubali: The Beginning, serving as both a sequel and a prequel.

On number 3 is the 2018 Tamil 3D science-fantasy action film 2.0 directed by S Shankar. As the second installment in the Enthiran film series, 2.0 is a standalone sequel to Enthiran (2010), featuring Rajinikanth in a triple role as Vaseegaran, Chitti the Robot and Kutti, alongside Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan (in his Tamil film debut) and Amy Jackson as Nila.

On number 4 is the 2022 Telugu-language epic period action drama film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It revolves around the fictional versions of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their friendship, and their fight against the British Raj.

On number 5 is Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The Telugu action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with a supporting cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place