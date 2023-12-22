close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Salaar box office day collection day 1: May be biggest Indian opening ever with 95 cr in India, 175 cr worldwide

Salaar box office day collection day 1: May be biggest Indian opening ever with 95 cr in India, 175 cr worldwide

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 22, 2023 09:51 PM IST

Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan-starrer is likely to earn the biggest bucks on its opening day in India and across the globe.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire box office collection: The film, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, hit the screens this Friday. As per Sacnilk, the film opened to a great response from fans and reviewers alike. The actors have received praise for their performances, so has director Prashanth Neel for the film. Fans in Hyderabad even took to the streets at RTC X roads to throw a party ahead of the big release. (Also Read: Salaar review: Prabhas makes a stellar comeback, film snatches Animal's 'most violent movie of the year' crown)

Prabhas in a still from Salaar
Prabhas in a still from Salaar

Box office numbers

Salaar is expected to have sold 30.5 lakh tickets in advance sales with a collection of 95 crore from the pre-booking in India, according to Sacnilk. The film is expected to have done an advance booking of 12.77 crore gross on day 2, according to the same website. And on day 1, the film is likely to have scored a gross of 175 crores worldwide. Shows began early on Friday from 12:21 AM and the trend is expected to continue through the weekend. The final figures are yet to come in.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Prabhas’ ‘comeback’

Post Baahubali, Prabhas is expected to make it big at the box office for the first time with Salaar. His previous films, Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, failed to entertain the audience. The Prashanth directorial, however, seemed tailor-made for him, with the fight sequences and the overall vibe of the film being its USPs.

About Salaar

Despite being based on the 2014 Kannada film Ugramm, with the style of KGF as Prashanth admitted, Salaar was unique enough in the way the story unfolded. Prabhas plays Deva in the film while Prithviraj plays Varadharaj Mannar. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy and others in key roles.

Set in the lawless world of Khansaar, the film tells the story of two childhood friends. Deva vows to always be there for Varadha, whenever and wherever he needs him. But what turned these once steadfast friends into enemies is something the film’s sequel will explore. Salaar has clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at the box office this weekend.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out