Salaar box office day collection day 1: May be biggest Indian opening ever with 95 cr in India, 175 cr worldwide

Box office numbers

Salaar is expected to have sold 30.5 lakh tickets in advance sales with a collection of ₹95 crore from the pre-booking in India, according to Sacnilk. The film is expected to have done an advance booking of ₹12.77 crore gross on day 2, according to the same website. And on day 1, the film is likely to have scored a gross of ₹175 crores worldwide. Shows began early on Friday from 12:21 AM and the trend is expected to continue through the weekend. The final figures are yet to come in.

Prabhas’ ‘comeback’

Post Baahubali, Prabhas is expected to make it big at the box office for the first time with Salaar. His previous films, Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, failed to entertain the audience. The Prashanth directorial, however, seemed tailor-made for him, with the fight sequences and the overall vibe of the film being its USPs.

About Salaar

Despite being based on the 2014 Kannada film Ugramm, with the style of KGF as Prashanth admitted, Salaar was unique enough in the way the story unfolded. Prabhas plays Deva in the film while Prithviraj plays Varadharaj Mannar. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy and others in key roles.

Set in the lawless world of Khansaar, the film tells the story of two childhood friends. Deva vows to always be there for Varadha, whenever and wherever he needs him. But what turned these once steadfast friends into enemies is something the film’s sequel will explore. Salaar has clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at the box office this weekend.

