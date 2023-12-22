Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya shares throwback pics: ‘An absolute joy to watch Salaar’

Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire hit screens on December 22 to good numbers and reviews. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya took to her Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes footage from the shooting of the film. She shared a video on Thursday and pictures clicked with her husband on Friday with captions that gave a glimpse of her experience during the shoot and while watching the film. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran about his Salaar co-star Prabhas: I get why they call him ‘darling’) Prithviraj and Supriya on the sets of Salaar

‘A beautiful throwback’

Supriya shared a compilation of pictures set to the song Soorede. In the pictures, she and Prithviraj can be seen interacting with Prabhas and Tinu Anand during the film’s shoot. In the background can be seen the sets put up to represent the streets of Khansaar. She wrote, “Beautiful throwback from Salaar shoot location with @actorprabhas garu & Tinnu Anand Sir and my amazing husband @therealprithvi! Can’t wait to see the magic unfold on screens on Dec 22nd! Don’t miss this action drama!”

‘Incredible performances’

She shared another set of pictures with her ‘favourite Varadharaja Mannar,’ writing that she’s bowled away by the film. “With my favourite Varada Raja Mannar! @therealprithvi. What an absolute joy it was to watch Salaar! Stellar performances all around and amazing music, art direction and cinematography to boot! Take a bow Prashanth Neel Sir, it is your world and we are just living in it! And @actorprabhas garu, what a wow!! Please I kindly request go watch the film in theatres near you!” she wrote.

About Salaar

Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar. The film tells the story of a man who seeks the help of his childhood friend to gain power in the city. Salaar ends with a cliff-hanger and a major reveal, setting the stage for the sequel. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at the box office this weekend.

