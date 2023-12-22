Salaar review and release live updates: Prabhas' ‘visual spectacle’ gets glowing first reactions, could open at 48 cr

Salaar review live: Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the big-budget Telugu action film is out now in theatres. The Prashanth Neel film released on Friday across the world and enthusiastic fans lined up outside cinema halls to catch the first day first show. Salaar review live: Prabhas plays a gun-slinging mechanic in the film.

Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and follows the story of Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively. It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. It will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Salaar has received an A certification (Adults only) from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). About it, Neel said, “I was very disappointed. I know that I have not made a vulgar movie or a movie that is insensible with violence. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it’s okay. It was not designed for violence, but for drama and emotion.”

Prithviraj, known for films such as Lucifer and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, likened the upcoming film to American epic fantasy series Game of Thrones.

"I keep comparing 'Salaar' to 'Game of Thrones' because the drama is like... There are so many characters, plot points and intricate character dynamics. I don't know how he (the director) has fit the story into two parts. It's a tough thing to do," he said.

Salaar is expected to record an opening day collection of more than ₹48 crore.

Check out all the latest updates regarding the film and its release here: