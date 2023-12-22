Salaar review and release live updates: Prabhas' ‘visual spectacle’ gets glowing first reactions, could open at ₹48 cr
Salaar review live: Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the big-budget Telugu action film is out now in theatres. The Prashanth Neel film released on Friday across the world and enthusiastic fans lined up outside cinema halls to catch the first day first show.
Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and follows the story of Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, respectively. It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. It will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
Salaar has received an A certification (Adults only) from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). About it, Neel said, “I was very disappointed. I know that I have not made a vulgar movie or a movie that is insensible with violence. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it’s okay. It was not designed for violence, but for drama and emotion.”
Prithviraj, known for films such as Lucifer and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, likened the upcoming film to American epic fantasy series Game of Thrones.
"I keep comparing 'Salaar' to 'Game of Thrones' because the drama is like... There are so many characters, plot points and intricate character dynamics. I don't know how he (the director) has fit the story into two parts. It's a tough thing to do," he said.
Salaar is expected to record an opening day collection of more than ₹48 crore.
- Dec 22, 2023 10:04 AM IST
Sai Dharam Tej pens a post on Salaar release
As Salaar hit theatres on Friday, Sai Dharam Tej shared a long note to talk about how far the Telugu film industry has come.Dec 22, 2023 09:47 AM IST
Salaar review live: ‘Visual spectacle’
“Just finished watching #SALAAR it’s technically strong and a visual wonder. Perfect film for #Prabhas garu after #Bahubali goosebumps every time he is on screen. congratulations to the entire team of @hombalefilms #PrashanthNeel you have given us a Visual Spectacle.. MUST WATCH 🔥🔥🔥 #BlockbusterSalaar,” read a tweet by director Hemant Madhukar.Dec 22, 2023 09:36 AM IST
Salaar review live: ‘Masterpiece’
“#SalaarReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟 Cinema at its Best. This film is an action masterpiece to be honest. #Salaar is a solid entertainer loaded with attitude, Style, Mass action, Punch Dialogue and #Prabhas star power that will leave fans salivating for more,” read a review on Twitter.Dec 22, 2023 09:24 AM IST
Salaar review live: Navin Polishetty shares wishes
“#Salaar spreading so much joy in theatres. So much celebration. Chala rojula nundi andaru Prabhas anna ni Ila chudali ani waiting. Cheppanu kada box office baddalaipoddi ani. Congrats and big hugs to Prabhas anna , team of #Salaar and all my darlings. #SalaarCeaseFire,” wrote actor Navin Polishetty.Dec 22, 2023 09:11 AM IST
Salaar review live: Reviews from interval block
“WHAT A TREMENDOUS INTERVAL BLOCK. Roars all over. The first half seems like the trailer that has been set for the real movie to now begin in the second half,” wrote Joginder Tuteja on Twitter.Dec 22, 2023 08:59 AM IST
Salaar review live: First reactions are in
A person on Twitter wrote about Salaar after catching first day first show, "#salaar is done! 1 sentence review. It’s what KGF2 wishes it was”Share this articleTopics
