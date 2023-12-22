Salaar Twitter review: Prabhas steals the show, fans predict a blockbuster

Salaar Twitter reviews: Helmed by KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is out now in cinemas. It stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. (Also read: Salaar review and release live updates: Prabhas' ‘visual spectacle’ records highest advance booking collection of 2023) Salaar Twitter reviews: Prabhas stars as the lead in Salaar.

Fans flocked to cinema halls early morning to catch first day first shows and give their reviews for the film on social media. Twitter's highest trends of the day are all about Salaar, Prabhas, ‘blockbuster’, Prashanth Neel and even Shruti Haasan.

‘Well thought out’

The reviews have been almost unanimously positive. A person wrote on Twitter, “Prashanth Neel creates a world which is well thought out. The politics and legacy of Khansaar is very detailed and have a mytho feel. Then we have #Prabhas who is the face of this film. He is back in action as the fans wanted and how. Demands a theatrical experience. #Salaar.” A person even joked that the craze for the movie has cleared traffic on the roads of Hyderabad.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel wrote in a tweet, “#Salaar is a MASS BONANZA which has #PrashanthNeel Signature Stamped all over it. Film starts slow but end on a High Note with a Good Interval block though real game starts from the second half when twists in the screenplay unfold. Last 1 HR is EXTRAORDINARY that has some crazy Elevation Scenes which’ll get electrifying response in theatres [sequence where Prabhas saved a girl is a goosebumps inducing stuff] Film climax is the major highlight which paved the way for Salaar Part-2.”

'The film Prabhas deserves'

Praising Prabhas, he wrote, “#Prabhas is presented on celluloid with the glory he deserves. His FANTASTIC action blocks is a FEAST for his fans. #Prithviraj is BRILLIANT BGM by #RaviBasrur is Good but could’ve been more better. The cinematography and mounting of the film is LAVISH. Overall Salaar is a good watch which suffers due to slow narrative but ends on a Satisfactory note thanks to its last 45 minutes. On the box office front it’ll prove to be a winner for @hombalefilms.” He gave the movie 3.5 stars.

Another review read, “#Salaar is a good action film with notable elevation scenes, especially in the interval and climax. The first half takes time to set its base but picks up well during the interval. #Prabhas𓃵 delivers a strong performance, potentially marking a comeback that fans are rooting for. @PrithviOfficial impresses with his excellent portrayal, showcasing acting through his eyes—a promising talent on the rise !! #PrashantNeel 's direction is solid, and the BGM is decent. Overall, it's a good watch for this Festive season #SalaarReview.”

‘Baap of all films’

A person even called Salaar the ‘baap (father) of all films' in their review. “#PrashantNeel has created the Baap of all films. This is history on the big screen. The interval sequence is madness. Tanks, guns, firing, #Prabhas non-stop mass scenes with sword,” read the tweet.

Check out more reactions here:

Salaar also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

