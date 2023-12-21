Prashanth Neel confirms Salaar is a mix of ‘Ugramm’s story and KGF style of making’

Ever since the basic plot of Prashanth Neel’s Salaar was revealed, fans have been worried that the director was remaking his 2014 Kannada film Ugramm in Telugu. However, through the process of filming and even later on, the makers brushed it off as just rumours. Producer Vijay Kiragandur also recently told Bollywood Hungama, “There’s no truth to these rumours. Prashanth is the creator of both and he’s aware of how to give a different product each time.” Which is why fans are left confused by the director’s recent statement to Cinema Express. (Also Read: Prashanth Neel on Salaar getting an A certificate: ‘I haven’t made a vulgar film’) Prabhas in a still from Salaar

‘I don’t see it as a remake’

Despite claiming to not see it as a remake, Prashanth confirmed to the publication that Salaar was an adaptation of his 2014 film. He was quoted as saying, “I always envisioned the audience watching Ugramm in a packed theatre, it wasn’t fulfilled during its release. The film was pirated within 20 days of release. Despite KGF’s success, I couldn’t move forward without doing justice to that story.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He also added that Salaar is a mix of Ugramm’s story with KGF’s filmmaking, “Ugramm holds a special place in my heart, I wanted it to reach the heights of KGF. I don’t see it as a remake though. I’ve made changes for it to suit Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Some might criticise that it’s a mix of Ugramm’s story and KGF’s style of making, but I will take it as a compliment as both are my films.”

Fans confused

While some fans of Prabhas vehemently denied that the film could be a remake of Ugramm, others were left confused. One fan wrote on X, “Kavalsinantha business chesukoni antha ready iena tharawate #Salaar ni #Ugramm remake ani chepesadu enti. (After the film did good business, he tells us that Salaar is a remake of Ugramm.)”

Another couldn’t believe that the director, who recently stated he wouldn’t link KGF to Salaar out of respect for Prabhas, would remake Ugramm, writing, “In an interview with SSR, Prashanth Neel mentioned, I have a huge responsibility when working with an actor like #Prabhas. I cannot connect KGF with Salaar just like that. But how can he use #Ugramm backdrop for #Salaar. #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22”

About Salaar

Salaar will hit screens on December 22 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film sees Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles apart from Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy and others in key roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.