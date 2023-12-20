Prashanth Neel on Salaar getting an A certificate: ‘I haven’t made a vulgar film’

Director Prashanth Neel and actors Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran sat down for a chat with director SS Rajamouli ahead of the release of Salaar: Par 1 - Ceasefire on December 22. The trio opened up about everything from the film’s story and their characters to how they came onboard. During the chat, Prashanth opened up on the film getting an adult certificate. (Also Read: Venkatesh Maha deletes X account after being accused of shading Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire) Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prabhas in a still from Salaar

‘The idea was not to make a violent film’

Despite the fictional land of Khansar being lawless and riddled with violence, Prashanth said that the idea was to primarily tell the story of two childhood friends. “This story is all about Deva and Vardha, Salaar is a drama at its core,” he said, adding, “I’ve seen Telugu cinema for years now and the violence in my film is pale compared to that. The idea was never to make a film so violent it gets an A. But the guidelines have changed and the censor board asked me to make certain cuts. I got so quiet when they said that because I didn’t make a vulgar movie. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it’s okay.”

‘It’s not a conscious choice to make Salaar look like KGF’

Since the film’s promotional material released, many wondered if Prashanth chose the same colour palette for Salaar as KGF because the films would be linked. The answer, however, is a resounding no. “Salaar has nothing to do with KGF. In fact, it wasn’t even a conscious choice to make them look the same,” he explained, adding, “I just wanted to show how dark and gritty the world they live in is. I realised how OCD (obsessed) I am about monochrome only later.” Prithviraj and Prabhas even joked about how Prashanth is particular about the shades of black too. Prabhas said, “I would ask Prithviraj if he can see a difference because I didn’t. We would just go along with it because the director asked us.”

About Salaar

Salaar is set in the city of Khansar, which is going through a change of power. When Vardha’s ascension is threatened, he seeks the help of his childhood friend Deva. Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu also play key roles in the film, with music by Ravi Basrur. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire releases this Friday on December 22.

