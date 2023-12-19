Venkatesh Maha deletes X account after being accused of shading Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Director Venkatesh Maha has found himself in soup again. Incidentally, this time too, it’s because of a film made by Prashanth Neel. In fact, the director was pushed to such an extent that he ended up deleting his X account. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran about his Salaar co-star Prabhas: I get why they call him ‘darling’) Prabhas in a still from Salaar

What transpired

Venkatesh took to his X account to share a picture of a movie ticket, writing about how excited he was to catch Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki on the day of its release on December 21. At the time he made this post, the trailer for Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was released but he failed to comment on it. Fans lost their cool, assuming that Venkatesh was, once again, shading Prashanth’s film. Prabhas’ fans trolled him for supporting a Bollywood film over one with a Tollywood star and accused him of being impartial towards Prashanth.

The reason why

In the past, Venkatesh was accused of shading Yash’s KGF. In an interview with Prema, he had seemed to referred to the film's plot when he said, “In this movie I don’t want to name, I want to meet this utterly selfish woman who advises her son to amass wealth through whichever means. She wants him to rule the world. We celebrate the hero and laud his efforts when he builds narrow cubicles for people who dig up gold for him. He takes all that gold for himself. What are we telling our audience? Why is the audience making these films big hits?”

Venkatesh’s response

Before deleting his X account, Venkatesh clarified that he liked Prabhas and would like to work with him some day. He wrote, “Ok guys, calm down. I think you are mistaking a coincidence. I have no other intentions while writing my previous post than sharing my excitement for Dunki. I just got to know that the trailer of Salaar got released after your comments.”

He requested fans to stop making assumptions and wrote, “Stop talking without knowing facts, guys. I am a big fan of Prabhas garu since his first film and I always wished to work with him. There were many instances I openly said it. I just watched the trailer of Salaar too and it looks amazing. Just don’t create a mess for everything and alter the facts. I told you not to do this just a few days ago, I think it is time for you guys to move on from me.”

