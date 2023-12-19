Dunki advance booking exceeds Salaar, earns 7.4 cr opening day collection

Dunki vs Salaar: The clash between Shah Rukh Khan's third most-awaited film of the year and Prabhas' dark dystopian drama is going to be epic, to say the least. The advance booking status of both films remains strong. While Dunki has earned ₹7.36 crore opening day collection, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is at ₹6 crore for all languages, as per reports on Sacnilk.com. Dunki releases in theatres on December 21 and will be followed by Salaar on December 22. Also read: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal discussed Katrina Kaif on Dunki sets: ‘Agar shaadi nahi ki hoti toh main…’ It's Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki vs Prabhas' Salaar this weekend.

Dunki and Salaar advance booking status

According to a report on the portal, 2,51,146 tickets have been sold for 9,658 shows across India for Dunki. This amounts to ₹7.36 crore for the film which is only released in one language, Hindi.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As per another report on the portal, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire stands at a total of ₹5.99 crore for the opening day as 2,46,772 tickets have been sold for 4,338 shows across India. This includes ₹1.11 crore from 35,946 tickets for Hindi shows and ₹3.5 crore from 1,29,010 tickets for Telugu shows. The film is releasing in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam as well and the advance booking for these languages is slowly picking up. The tickets worth ₹12 lakh for Tamil shows, ₹9.9 lakh for Kannada and ₹98 lakh for Malayalam shows have already been sold.

More about Salaar, Dunki

On Monday, a new trailer for Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire was unveiled. Sharing it, Prabhas wrote, "Enter the violent world of Khansaar." It is directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame. Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new song titled Banda from Dunki on Monday. It has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh for whom Shah Rukh also penned a sweet note on Instagram. The track was unveiled in a special video titled Dunki Diaries in which Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are seen discussing the film, its narrative and the whole making process with director Rajkumar Hirani. In the video, Shah Rukh tells Rajkumar Hirani, "Ek chul reh gayi (a wish remains unfulfilled)" as he couldn't be in the film 'In and As' like Aamir Khan in PK or Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS. In response, Hirani tells Shah Rukh that he has made a special song for him in Dunki, titled Banda.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.