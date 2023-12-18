Salaar trailer 2: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are friends who turn foes in the dark dystopian drama

On Monday, the much-anticipated trailer of Prabhas' next Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was unveiled by Hombale Films. The Prasanth Neel-directorial revolves around two childhood friends, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Also read: Salaar advance booking, Prabhas film collects over ₹1 crore Salaar trailer 2: Prabhas and Prithviraj play friends who turned into enemies.

Salaar new trailer

The trailer takes the audience inside the tale of two friends who turn each other's enemies. It also has a dark, dystopian theme with a bleak atmosphere and violence everywhere.

The trailer tells the story of Khansaar, a fictional town run by one Sultan, played by Prithviraj. His friend Salaar (Prabhas) is a mechanic who is always at his beck and call to do whatever he tells him, including slicing through his enemies when needed. Their bond is stronger than any but we realise it will not always be this way by the end of the trailer.

Everything about Salaar

The Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also marks the first, big collaboration between the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali fame Prabhas. It also has Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram and others in key roles.

Anbarivu is credited for the stunts, while Ravi Basrur scored the film's music. Touted to be a mega action-packed cinematic spectacle, Salaar has a duration of 2 hours 55 minutes.

Salaar received an A certificate from the censor board. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. It will hit screens on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hind, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki. Dunki is Rajkumar Hirani's film, and will be seen at loggerheads with the Prabhas film at the box office. Going by the latest reports of advance booking, Salaar is leading with advance bookings by a small margins. It's predicted to have a massive opening day.

Prabhas on his Salaar character

Talking about the film, Prabhas previously said in a statement, “Salaar will explore the deep emotions between the lead characters. The audience has never seen me play such a character. I am excited for them to see me on-screen in a new light.” Prabhas who underwent prep work at workshops for the film, also said, “Me and Prashanth would talk about the body language that suits my character. He took my suggestions into consideration too. We would have a chat before any important scene. Our workshops were fun.”

