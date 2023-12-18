Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal discussed Katrina Kaif on Dunki sets: ‘Agar shaadi nahi ki hoti toh main…’

Shah Rukh Khan talked about his upcoming release Dunki in a new conversation with Taapsee Pannu and director Rajkumar Hirani. Shah Rukh talked about various scenes in the film, and also opened up about the bond he developed with actor Vicky Kaushal while shooting. He shared how developed a 'nimbu brother' bond with Vicky, and even joked what Vicky said about how he would marry him instead of Katrina Kaif. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's security comes to his rescue as fans refuse to leave his hand. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki poster.

What Shah Rukh said

On Monday, the makers of Dunki dropped a new video on their YouTube channel, titled Dunki Diaries. In the video, Shah Rukh was seen interacting with Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani about all things Dunki. After discussing the origin of the idea of the film, and showing other pictures from the set, Shah Rukh shared an anecdote from shooting the 'classroom scenes' in the film. He said, "Classrooms ke jo scenes hain... iske ander ek aisa scene hai jaha main nimbu brother ban chuka hu Vicky Kaushal ka. Log blood brothers bante ha, main nimbu brothers ban chuka hu. Bohut prem ho chuka hai. Ek do baar toh usne mujhe phone kar ke bhi bola ki 'Katrina se maine jaldi shaadi kar li... agar shaadi nahi ki hoti toh main aap se kar leta! (The classrooms scenes, there is a scene where I have become the lemon-brother of Vicky. People become blood brothers, but we became lemon brothers. We were in love. A few times, he even shared that I married Katrina Kaif too soon or else I would have married you)"

Rajkumar Hirani further added how he was surprised to see that after one scene in the film, Shah Rukh licked a piece of lemon and then passed it to Vicky Kaushal and he licked it too. Shah Rukh then joked that even now they meet sometimes and share the same lemon.

More details

Earlier, during a promotional event in Dubai for Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan had expressed his admiration for Vicky Kaushal's performance in the movie. He said, "Vicky is a great friend. I personally feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. When you watch him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love for him. He has done really, really well, and I got to learn from him, actually."

Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 21, 2023.

