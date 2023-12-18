Shah Rukh Khan's security comes to his rescue as fans refuse to leave his hand. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following in the Middle East and his Dubai promotion of Dunki on Sunday witnessed the same. Shah Rukh greeted his fans from stage at Dubai's Global Village and even shook hands with those who were near the stage. However, the actor couldn't pull back his hand after greeting a few among a massive crowd and his security had to come into action to rescue him. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan roasts fans who mimic him: ‘Aese thodi na tha yaar’ Shah Rukh Khan greeting his fans in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai

A video from the Sunday event in Dubai is now online and shows Shah Rukh trying to pull back his hand. He shook it multiple times but the fans refused to let go. Eventually, two of his security members rushed to his rescue and helped in setting his hand free. The actor however, didn't react and resumed the promotions by waving at fans and showering them with flying kisses.

A fan commented on the video, “Lucky fan.” Another said, “Abe hat to chodo (at least leave his hand).” A fan presumably hinting at Shah Rukh Khan's commercial success this year, wrote, “ Srk ko is sal to national award milna chahiye kyu gayz (Shah Rukh should get National Award this year).” Mentioning Dunki's clash with Prabhas' Salaar: Ceasefire, a fan commented, “Salaar and Prabhas ko uta ke patak dega (Shah Rukh would easily beat Salaar and Prabhas).”

Shah Rukh was his enthusiastic self as he promoted Dunki in Dubai. It is set to hit theatres across the globe on December 21. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal also feature in the film.

Shah Rukh has made Dunki for himself

Shah Rukh had also expressed gratitude towards his fans for coming to meet him in Dubai. Talking about Dunki, he said he has made the film for himself. "I made Jawan fir maine socha maine ladke ladkiyu ke liye bana di apane liye kuch nahy banayi fir maine Dunki bana di. Ye meri vaali film hai jo mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai (I made Jawan and realised I made it for the youth and not for myself. Therefore I made Dunki. This is my kind of film and is very close to my heart. Year started with Pathaan for me, which was always lady's first for the girls and I want to end the year with a film for me," he said as per ANI.

Dunki has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the difficult life-changing journey they undertake to make their dreams come true.

