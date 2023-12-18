Shah Rukh Khan roasts fans who mimic him: ‘Aese thodi na tha yaar’

Shah Rukh Khan has finally reacted to all those who say the famous ‘I love you KKK Kiran…’ line from Darr while mimicking him. The actor was in Dubai on Sunday for the promotion of his upcoming film Dunki and showed everyone how he actually says his ‘KKK Kiran’ line. He also roasted thousands of fans who continue to mimic him in humorous ways. Also read: Dunki advance booking collection Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Dunki and has been attending fan events to promote it.

Shah Rukh Khan mimics his own fans

“Aajkal internet pe sab log meri acting karte rahte hain. Maine kab aesa bola yaar? Somebody is like, ‘O main Shah Rukh Khan ki mimicry karta hu. I love you kkkkk.’ Aese thodi na tha yaar. (When have I said like that? Somebody says he can act like Shah Rukh Khan and does ‘I love you kkkk’. It wasn’t like that).”

Shah Rukh also claimed that he feels awkward when he watches his own films. Talking about his kids watching his films, he said, “I didn’t realise so many years have passed and there are days when I tell my children 'Come and watch my film'. So, pehle toh jab maine unko filme dikhae toh (earlier, when I used to ask them to watch my films) they were nice. Later on, they started saying, ‘Papa, how is your hair? Look at the way you look. Toh mujhey thoda awkward hogaya na (so it got awkward for me)."

A man commented on his viral videos, “This man's sense of humour is bang on with a drop of sarcasm.” Another said, “Shah Rukh should watch his previous movies once again... that time his voice is thin and different but beautiful magical voice ...now his voice is lil different lil heavy.”

More about Dunki

Shah Rukh will now be seen in Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. It is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It has been written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon and is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It will release in theatres on December 21.

