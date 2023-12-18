Dunki advance booking collection: 1.4 lakh tickets sold for Shah Rukh Khan film, nears 5 crore opening day total

Dunki advance booking collection: The craze for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film is building slowly among the audience. Around 1,44,186 tickets have already been sold for 6394 shows for the opening day of the movie on December 21, as per a report on Sacnilk.com. This confirms the day 1 collection of at least ₹4.45 crore in India. Also read: Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan goes back to the future as an old man on a mission. Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in a still from Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaya.

Dunki vs Salaar

According to the report, the collection is only for the Hindi shows in the 2D format. The film will clash with Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Ceasefire, which will be released a day later on December 22. As per another report on the portal, around 16000 tickets worth ₹55 lakh have been sold for Salaar's Hindi version. The overall pre-sales is said to be around ₹3 crores after sale of 125.8K tickets with the advance booking for the Telugu shows yet to commence. The numbers may show a jump after the film's trailer release on Monday.

Looking positive about the response to the Shah Rukh film, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted Sunday night, “Despite not being a Mass Action movie, #SRK 's #Dunki has sold 100K tickets in advance already.”

More about Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani of Sanju fame, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Jyoti Subhash in prominent roles.

Shah Rukh recently flew to Dubai for the promotion of Dunki. Talking about the film at Dubai's Global Village, he said, "I know that a lot of you people have left your homes and have made Dubai your second home. From India, Bangladesh, the rest of the subcontinent, so many of you are here from Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Now you all are far from home, but you have acquired a new home. Still you have a deep love for your home and have this longing to go back. This whole film talks about home is where the heart is."

