Prabhas' Salaar advance booking exceeds Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, grosses over 18 crore opening day collection

Fans are awaiting the release of two big films – Dunki and Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire this month. As per Sacnilk.com, the advance booking (gross) for Salaar: Part 1 -Ceasefire has already crossed ₹18 crore while that of Dunki is close to ₹12 crore. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will be hitting the theatres on December 21. Prabhas' Salaar will release in cinemas a day later, on December 22. (Also Read | Prashanth Neel on Salaar getting an A certificate: ‘I haven’t made a vulgar film’) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki (L), Prabhas in Salaar.

Salaar and Dunki advance booking

In Telugu (2D), Salaar has grossed over ₹14.07 crore from 632687 tickets sold in 2537 shows and in Malayalam (2D), ₹1.37 crore from 92338 tickets in 992 shows. The film has earned ₹63 lakh in Tamil (2D) from 45756 tickets sold in 849 shows and ₹18.8 lakh in Kannada (2D) from 10275 tickets in 103 shows.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In Hindi (2D), the film grossed ₹2.04 crore from 76188 tickets in 3134 shows. While in Telugu (IMAX 2D), the film grossed ₹23 lakh from 2774 tickets in 21 shows and in Hindi (IMAX 2D) it earned ₹79650 from 135 tickets sold in two shows. As per the data, the film has grossed ₹18.54 crore from 860153 tickets sold in 7638 shows.

Dunki has grossed ₹11.46 crore in Hindi (2D) from 405373 tickets sold in 13286 shows.

About Dunki

In Dunki, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

About Salaar

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. It also features Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the box office clash between the two films, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran told news agency ANI, “It's a holiday season and we are all film lovers, we're getting to see a Rajkumar Hirani-Shah Rukh Khan's film and a Prashanth Neel-Prabhas film we all should be celebrating. I am so excited, I am going to watch both films first day.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place